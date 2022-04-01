Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 718,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNEYF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

