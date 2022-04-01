Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

APLT opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

