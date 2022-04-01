Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,475,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 5,961,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,411,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCEHY. Investec downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.84.

Tencent stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $446.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

