Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of COUR opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. Coursera has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -16.82.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,244 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Coursera by 5,094.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

