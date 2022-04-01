Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

EVH stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,576 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

