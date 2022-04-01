Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

BANC opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

