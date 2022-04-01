Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alaska Air’s expansion efforts to cater to the recovery in air-travel demand are encouraging. The company plans to expand its network by 4-8% per year through 2025. Following a softness in bookings in January due to Omicron-led woes, the carrier has been seeing demand trending above 2019 levels for the first quarter. The carrier’s fleet modernization efforts are aimed at capitalizing on the recovery in demand. In March, the carrier announced plans to accelerate its transition to a single mainline fleet. However, volatile oil prices, resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war, is a major concern for Alaska Air. Amid uncertainty, the airline has raised its fuel cost estimate for the first quarter. Due to Omicron-led softness in bookings in January, the carrier expects total revenues to decline 11-12% in the first quarter from the 2019 level.”

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $43,192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 557,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.