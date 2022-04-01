Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

