Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

NYSE HD opened at $299.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

