Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $54,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP opened at $83.00 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

