Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.28. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

