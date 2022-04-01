Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,312 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Southern Copper by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $75.90 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.