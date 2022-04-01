BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of BBTVF stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. BBTV has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

