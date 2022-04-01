Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes $339,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

