Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 178.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 187,291 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

NYSE HT opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $357.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

