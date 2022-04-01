Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $21.52 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

