Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $241.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $179.85 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

