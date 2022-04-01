Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $248.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

