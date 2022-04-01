Rockland Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,355 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $158.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

