Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ASML by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,661 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ASML by 190.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $667.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $650.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

