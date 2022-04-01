Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after acquiring an additional 825,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,409,000 after acquiring an additional 588,667 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,523,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU opened at $43.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.