Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. MSA Safety also reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,580,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after purchasing an additional 118,048 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSA opened at $132.70 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $127.20 and a 52 week high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

