Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
Shares of NYSE CZOO opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.
About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
