Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Shares of NYSE CZOO opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZOO. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

