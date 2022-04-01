Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) to announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.09. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

TSN opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

