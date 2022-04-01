Bank of America Upgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to “Buy”

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

