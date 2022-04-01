SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 225.6% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

