STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after purchasing an additional 385,671 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

