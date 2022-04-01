Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after buying an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

