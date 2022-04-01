Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

