2,132 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after acquiring an additional 421,379 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1,429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in FOX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $4,572,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FOX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on FOX shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

