15,998 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

