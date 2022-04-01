Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,660 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Civeo by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Civeo by 137.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $171,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,389. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Civeo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Civeo stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $333.09 million, a P/E ratio of -157.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.31. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

