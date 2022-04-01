Community Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

