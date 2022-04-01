Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,261 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 479,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 177,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

