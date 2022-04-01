Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 38,965 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.