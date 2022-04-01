NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $59.13 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

