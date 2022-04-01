Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

MMP opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

