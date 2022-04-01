TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $219.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

BLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.44.

NYSE:BLD opened at $181.39 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day moving average of $238.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after buying an additional 74,805 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

