J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

NYSE:SJM opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.31. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.00.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $81,056,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,031,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

