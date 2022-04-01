Rockland Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE VVV opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.