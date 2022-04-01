Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 119,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

