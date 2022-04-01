Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 1,013 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average is $171.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,922,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,895,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 576,300 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

