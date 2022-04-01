Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Gap Down to $20.06

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $19.55. Goldman Sachs BDC shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 280 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.