Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.6 days.

UNIEF opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UNIEF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.