The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) President Purchases $149,800.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Macerich stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,999.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

