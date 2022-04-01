Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,124 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,916.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.43 per share, for a total transaction of $299,300.68.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $505,801.74.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00.

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $744.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.89. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 70,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

