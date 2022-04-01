Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,674 shares of company stock worth $1,526,797. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

