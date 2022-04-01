Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Drops By 27.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ZLNDY stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZLNDY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

