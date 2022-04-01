Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

