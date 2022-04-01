Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyliion.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $768.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $13.58.

Hyliion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.